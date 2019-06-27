Ukrainian Soldiers spotted and obliterated unique Russian missile and artillery ground reconnaissance complex, called the Zoopark-1, in eastern Ukraine’s separatist territories.

The Ukrainian National Guard’s Azov regiment has announced that on 23 June it spotted modern Zoopark-1 radar complex near town Gorlivka seized by Russian-backed separatists in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

It was detected that the antenna of the complex is in a combat position, after which the means “Azov” was inflicted on the fire damage to the Russian radar complex.

Footage has been released showing Zoopark-1 modern radar complex was seriously damaged after an artillery strike.

Zoopark-1, or 1L219, is a counter-battery radar system developed jointly by Almaz-Antey for the Russian Armed Forces. It is a mobile Passive electronically scanned array radar based on a tracked MT-LBu chassis for the purpose of enemy field artillery acquisition. The system can detect moving ground targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation’s website said the Zoopark-1 radar system is one of the best reconnaissance and fire control systems. It timely discovers enemy firing unit location and adjusts friendly artillery fire. Due to the application of new radar systems, target detection speed, calculation performance and total artillery unit capabilities significantly increased.