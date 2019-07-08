Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires, William Taylor, has confirmed that Kyiv for the first time has requested to buy military equipment through the U S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales program.

“I’m pleased to announce that Ukraine has requested for the first time to purchase military equipment through the U S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales program.“, William Taylor said.

He also noted that the U.S. Government already beginning the review process for that request.

“The United States stands firmly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty territorial integrity, and defense sector reforms,” added Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Foreign Military Sales, or FMS program, is a form of security assistance authorized by the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), as amended [22 U.S.C. 2751, et. seq.] and a fundamental tool of U.S. foreign policy.

Under Section 3, of the AECA, the U.S. may sell defense articles and services to foreign countries and international organizations when the President formally finds that to do so will strengthen the security of the U.S. and promote world peace.

Under FMS, the U.S. Government and a foreign government enter into a government-to-government agreement called a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA).

The purchaser does not deal directly with the defense contractor; instead, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency serves as an intermediary, usually handling procurement, logistics and delivery and often providing product support, training, and infrastructure construction (such as hangars, runways, utilities, etc.).