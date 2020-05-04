An Youtube account claiming to be of an enginers from Robotics Design Bureau, posted a short video purportedly of a RSVK-M2 “Hunter” Unmanned Ground Vehicle testing in the eastern Donbass region.

The video shows the field testing of new Ukrainian RSVK-M2 Unmanned Ground Vehicle in war-torn region.

No details were provided about the date and location of the test, but noted that the new UGV took part in real combat against pro-Russian separatist forces.

In 2014, pro-Russian activists seized control of government buildings in towns and cities across the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, also known as Donbass region. The fighting started in April and raged for years until Ukraine and the separatists came to a deal to halt the violence and free prisoners.

But the ceasefire never held entirely.

Since the start of the conflict there have been more than 20 ceasefires, each intended to remain in force indefinitely, but none of them stopped the violence. The most successful attempt to halt the fighting was in 2016, when a ceasefire held for six consecutive weeks. The latest ceasefire came into force on 8 March 2019, which led to a significant decrease of fighting in the following days.

As to RSVK-M2, this is modular UGV, that was designed to perform a wide range of missions, such as rescue operations, transport, patrolling, and reconnaissance.

The Robotics Design Bureau said that the RSFS-М2 can be equipped with various fire systems (machine gun, grenade launcher, anti-tank guided missile). In its combat variant, the RSVK-M2 UGV can be fitted with PKT 7,62 mm machinegun, or an AG-17A AGL, and even anti-tank missiles. The new Ukrainian UGV is distinguished from the closest analogues by the high accuracy of targeting, reliability and simplicity of construction, density, and wide opportunities for upgrade.