The U.S. State Department approved the sale of 331 shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles with container to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen security in the region and modernise the country’s military, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

“This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of an important partner that has been, and continues to be, a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.” the DSCA said in a statement released late on Friday.

The Government of the United Arab Emirates has requested to buy three hundred thirty-one Javelin Guided Missiles with container. Also included are System Integration & Checkout (SICO) service; Field Service Representative; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering and logistics support services’ tools and test equipment; support equipment; publications and technical documentation; spare and repair parts; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

The Javelin is considered the first “fire-and-forget” shoulder-fired anti-armor weapon system. Its unique top-attack flight mode, self-guiding tracking system and advanced warhead design allows it to defeat all known tanks up to 2,500 meters away from the firer.

The proposed program will enhance the UAE’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats. The UAE will use the capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. The UAE previously procured Javelin missiles and will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.

The prime contractor will be is Raytheon, Tucson, AZ.