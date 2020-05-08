The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of up to 4,569 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles (MRAP) and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates at an estimated cost of $556 million, pending approval from Congress, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

The proposed deals include the sale of Excess Defense Articles (EDA) of up to 4,569 MRAP vehicles consisting of a mix of MaxxPro Long Wheel Base (LWB), MaxxPro Recovery Vehicle (MRV), MaxxPro LWB chassis, MaxxPro Dash, MaxxPro Bases Capsule, MaxxPro MEAP Capsules, MaxxPro Plus, Caiman Multi-Terrain Vehicles without armor, Caiman Base, Caiman Plus, Caiman Capsule, and MRAP All-Terrain Vehicles (MATV), logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.

“The UAE intends to utilize the MRAP vehicles to increase force protection, to conduct humanitarian assistance operations, and to protect critical infrastructure. Additionally, these MRAPs will enhance the UAE’s burden sharing capacity and defensive capabilities,” according to a statement issued by DSCA. “The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.”

DSCA notifications are not final sales; once cleared by Congress, the sales enter negotiations, during which quantities and costs can shift.

This is not the first time the UAE has made such a massive purchase of tactical vehicles from the American stocks. Previously, Caiman, MaxxPro and M-ATV vehicles were purchased, which were then used in local conflicts in Libya and Yemen.

Furthermore, the Government of the United Arab Emirates has donated MRAP vehicles to allied nations’ armed forces.