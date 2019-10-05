U.S. and Turkish military forces conduct the third ground combined joint patrol inside the security mechanism area in northeast Syria, Oct. 4, 2019.

The patrol allowed both militaries to observe first-hand progress on destroyed fortification that are a concern for Turkey.

The security mechanism is intended to address Turkey’s security concerns, maintain security in northeast Syria so Daesh cannot reemerge, and allow the Coalition to remain focused on achieving the enduring defeat of Daesh.

The U.S. is currently executing concrete steps to ensure the border area in northeast Syria remains stable and secure.

The Associated Press has reported that the patrol followed a telephone call late Thursday between Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper during which Akar reiterated that Turkey wont’ accept a delay in the creation of what it calls “a safe zone” and would act alone if necessary to set it up.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Thursday that his country does not think its efforts with the US to form the safe zone will yield the results it wants and is ready to take action itself.

U.S. and Turkish troops have so far carried out half a dozen joint air missions over the zone in northeast Syria.