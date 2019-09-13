The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $776 million sale of various TOW-2A missiles to Morocco, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday in an official notification to Congress.

The possible sale to Morocco includes 2,401 TOW 2A, Radio Frequency (RF) Missiles (BGM-71-4B-RF); and 28 TOW 2A, Radio Frequency (RF) Missiles (BGM-71-4B-RF), Fly-to-Buy missiles for lot acceptance testing; and 400 M220A2 TOW Launchers and/or four hundred 400 M41 Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) Launchers, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

“The proposed sale of the TOW 2A Missiles and TOW Launchers will advance Morocco’s efforts to develop an integrated ground defense capability. A strong national defense and dedicated military force will assist Morocco to sustain itself in its efforts to maintain stability.,” he said in a recent statement.

The principal contractors involved in this program are Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona and McKinney, Texas.

The tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided TOW weapon system, with the multi-mission TOW 2A, TOW 2B Aero and TOW Bunker Buster missiles, is the premier long-range, heavy assault-precision anti-armor, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon system used throughout the world today. The TOW missile enables ground forces to achieve overmatch against adversary armored and wheeled systems, regardless of the environment or conditions.

The weapon system is deployed with more than 20 international armed forces and integrated on more than 15,000 ground, vehicle and helicopter platforms. It’s also the preferred heavy assault anti-armor weapon system for NATO, coalition, United Nations and peacekeeping operations worldwide.