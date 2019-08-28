The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $170.8 million sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, known as the JLTVs, to Lithuania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.

The Government of Lithuania requested five hundred JLTVs with spares, MK-93 weapons mounts, M2 QCB .50 CAL Machine Guns and support services.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Lithuania, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress within Easter Europe.” DSCA said in a recent statement.

The proposed sale of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) will help improve Lithuania’s light tactical vehicle fleet and enhance the capabilities to meet current and future enemy threats. Lithuania will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.

The JLTV, which is manufactured by tactical vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Defense, was designed to offer protection levels greater than those of up-armored Humvee’s and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected designs but in a considerably smaller and lighter package.

Currently, the JLTV Family of Vehicles comes to U.S. Army and Marines Corps in different variants with multiple mission package configurations, all providing protected, sustained, networked mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across the full range of military operations.

The JLTV family of vehicles give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.