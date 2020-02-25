U.S. Special Operations Command earlier this month issued a request for information to identify contractors capable of developing and supply of a nine to eleven passenger armored ground tactical vehicle capable of being Internally Air Transportable (IAT) in a C-130 aircraft.

According to a notice posted to the U.S. government’s main contracting website, the purpose of this request is to determine the types, suitability, and maturity levels of armored vehicles available in the marketplace. Respondents shall provide feedback regarding the feasibility and risk levels of meeting the requirements outlined below with an existing mature vehicle, any driving costs or schedule factors, and/or any additional information that would clarify current Industry capabilities.

The Key Performance Parameters for JAGMS are as follows:

JAGMS shall have the capacity to transport nine (9) to eleven (11) operators.

JAGMS shall be C-130 transportable without the need for modification.

JAGMS shall meet the Survivability requirements listed in the Survivability Requirements Annex (Classified SECRET).

Currently, the U.S. Special Forces operate 6×6 Austrian-designed wheeled armored vehicles called the Armored Ground Mobility System (AGMS).

The AGMS is a six-wheeled, rapidly-deployable armored personnel carrier, providing heavy weapons capability, ballistic protection, and increased transportability options for special operations forces (SOF). Developed on the Pandur base, the advanced light armored vehicle can transport up to 7 troops plus its commander and driver.

According to the open sources, to date, United States Special Operations Command operates 12 6×6 AGMS armored personnel carriers as manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems. Vehicles provide physical and electronic warfare protection solutions against improvised explosive devices, while also providing fire support capabilities including 12.7mm heavy machine guns and 40mm automatic grenade launchers.