The U.S. Army already uses thousands of virtual training devices, included new virtual reality simulators for training on the M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System.

The Army isn’t new to virtual reality — it’s been using the technology since 2012. The goal is to make combat simulations as close to the real thing as possible.

The U.S. Department of Defense has released some footage that showed U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), use and fire a M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System (also known as Carl Gustav recoilless rifle) during a Reconfigurable Virtual Trainer demonstration at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr training area, Germany.

The M3E1 Multi-purpose Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) is an 84 mm reloadable, recoilless rifle designed to engage lightly armored targets at ranges out to 500 meters and soft targets out to 800 meters. The M3E1 MAAWS is salt water submersible, jumpable and day/night operable. The M3E1 MAAWS requires a crew of two; one to carry and fire the weapon, and the other to carry the ammunition and load the weapon.

The M3E1 rifle is 14.8 pounds (28 percent lighter) than the M3, contains ergonomic improvements and an automatic rounds counter. The M3E1 rifle is provided with a lightweight (4.2 pounds) electronic fire control system that automatically provides ballistics solutions for static and moving targets.

The new weapon system also designed to give troops more options for busting enemy bunkers.