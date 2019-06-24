U.S. Soldiers have conducted a series of pistol marksmanship training with its modern M17 handguns in Ukraine.

On Monday, the U.S. Army released images showed Soldiers from Task Force Carentan, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted pistol marksmanship training with the modern M17 pistol at Yavoriv military range in Ukraine.

The M17 is a Modular Handgun Systems that replaces the M9 pistol, the standard Army sidearm since 1986.

The MHS program is comprised of the M17 full-size variant and M18 compact variant 9 mm pistols. The majority of Army MHS users will use the M17 variant. Individuals and units requiring a concealed weapon will use the M18 variant. Both variants include modular features to allow for the future addition of different targeting enablers (e.g., infrared and visible laser pointers), pistol grips, and alternate magazine options.

The pistols are mechanically locked, short-recoil operated weapons. Common features include an automatic striker pin safety lock reversible magazine catch to accommodate left- or right-handed shooters, ambidextrous manual safety, and external slide catch lever. Loading is automatic with each shot fired, until the magazine is empty. The slide is locked to the rear after the last shot is fired.

The M17 and M18 MHS program successfully involved warfighters in the source selection and post-award acquisition process more than any other small-arms program the Army has undertaken.

The M17 and M18 pistols are manufactured by Sig Sauer, who earned the $580 million contract to produce the weapons in January after winning the Army and Air Force’s modular handgun competition.

The Army currently has plans to buy approximately 238,000 weapon systems (approximately 231,000 M17 and 7,000 M18). The Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force may purchase 224,000 pistols under the same contract