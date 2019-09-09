U.S. Army paratroopers conduct night drivers training with new light-weight Army Ground Mobility Vehicles, commonly known as GMVs, during Exercise Saber Junction at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Company, 2D Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade held field tests of new GMV airborne tactical vehicles during attack night course, according to a recent Army’s news release.

The night course gave the Paratroopers the opportunity to apply the techniques that they have learned throughout training in a simulated combat environment and showed the capability of new light-weight, airborne tactical vehicles.

GMV provides enhanced tactical mobility for an Infantry Brigade Combat Team nine-Soldier infantry squad with their associated equipment to move quickly around the battlefield, to include medium distance insertion or repositioning operations. GMVs primary use is for troop movement and holds a squad-sized element of nine passengers with their associated equipment.

New vehicles provide flexibility for entry operations (permissive and non-permissive) to counter threat anti-access strategies through the use of multiple austere entry points via air-drop, air-land and/or air-insertion.

The vehicle has an open design, modifiable into flexible configurations, by remote and manned turrets, armor, or arctic kits. GMV can be airlifted by current Army inventory helicopters.