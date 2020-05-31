According to latest media reports, hundreds of people were arrested as protesters and police clashed in cities across America after the killing of George Floyd. More than 1000 people were arrested Saturday night alone after peaceful demonstrations turned into violent – and in some cases deadly – riots.

Mayors of major cities from Los Angeles to Philadelphia to Atlanta imposed curfews and at least 12 states, as well as Washington, D.C., activated National Guard troops in an effort to keep the peace overnight, but protests in several cities descended into violence again as tensions boiled over.

Approximately 5,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated in response to civil disturbances in 15 states and D.C., with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed.

On Sunday, the National Guard press release said that approximately 5,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated in response to civil disturbances in 15 states and D.C., with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed.

“The situation is fluid so those numbers can change rapidly,” also noted in a statement.

Governors have used Guard members many times during response efforts to support local and state law enforcement in a wide range of capacities, to include assisting in upholding the rule of law. While conditions may change the National Guard’s ability to respond is constant.

Donald J. Trump wrote on Twitter “Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!”

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned declaring Antifa, a loosely organized movement of left-wing activists whose name is short for “anti-fascist,” a terrorist group. The president said in a tweet last August that “major consideration is being given” to declaring Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Trump’s statement comes as political officials in several cities have blamed outside groups for escalating protests. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted on Saturday that, “We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region.”