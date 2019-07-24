U.S. defense contractor Raytheon has released footage showing the U.S. Marine Corps uses Stinger lightweight, self-contained missile to take out an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in mere moments.

The company’s website said the Stinger missile provides superior air defense for today’s highly mobile forces. The Stinger-Reprogrammable Microprocessor, or RMP, missile maintains a greater than 90 percent success rate in reliability and training tests against advanced threat targets. Its supersonic speed, agility and a highly accurate guidance and control system give the weapon an operational edge against cruise missiles and all classes of aircraft.

A lightweight, self-contained air defense system, the Stinger-RMP missile can be rapidly deployed by ground troops and on military platforms. According to Raytheon, this weapon is also used on Apache helicopters for air-to-air engagements.

Combat proven in four major conflicts, the Stinger has more than 270 fixed- and rotary-wing intercepts to its credit. It’s deployed in more than 18 nations and with all four U.S. military services.

When drones are attacking, seconds matter. Watch this quick-reaction drill, where the @USMC uses our Stinger missile to take out a UAV in mere moments: https://t.co/VIRUat02zW pic.twitter.com/SFVpDjaOdD — Raytheon (@Raytheon) July 23, 2019

In mid-May, the U.S. Army also released plans to update the Stinger man-portable air defense system to increase its capability counter-UAV capability.

The notice on the U.S. government’s main contracting website was said that the U.S Army Contracting Command is sourcing industry feedback to identify potential sources having an interest and industry technologies available to manufacture, and delivery of the new Stinger warhead and M934E6, M934E7 fuze.

According to the notice, the baseline Stinger M934E6 Fuze is a complex electromechanical assembly integrating hybrid microelectronics, advanced inertial and centrifugal components and electro-explosive devices into a single fuze package.