U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Regiment participated in Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) at the Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, part of Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

The JLTV family of vehicles is a U.S. Army-led, joint acquisition program with the U.S. Marine Corps. The program is intended to close an existing, critical capability gap in the services’ light tactical wheeled vehicle fleets.

The JLTV is expected to provide protection for passengers against current and future battlefield threats, increased payload capacity, and improved automotive performance over the up-armored HMMWV variant, which includes an armor package. It is designed to be transported by air or ship.

Last month, also was reported that the U.S. Army approved the JLTV program’s transition into Full-Rate Production.

According to a statement released by the Program Executive Office for Combat Support & Combat Service Support, the approval follows an Army decision in December 2018 to begin fielding the new platform with the Army’s 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, in April. The 1-3 ID became the Army’s first unit equipped with JLTVs in April 2019, after receiving more than 300 vehicles.

The JLTV comes in two variants and four mission package configurations: General Purpose, Close Combat Weapons Carrier, Heavy Guns Carrier, and a Utility vehicle. The U.S. Navy and Air Force also plan to field JLTVs in much smaller quantities.