The U.S. Marine Corps selected Northrop Grumman on to develop a prototype of Next Generation Handheld Targeting Systems (NGHTS).

The Next Generation Handheld Targeting System, or NGHTS, is a single, lightweight, man-portable system that enables Marines to quickly acquire targets; perform guidance of against targets; and generate target location data during combat operations.

These handheld systems will enable forward observers to quickly and efficiently acquire and designate targets with a high level of precision.

“Our latest solution, based on our decades of experience in delivering handheld targeting systems, will provide the mobility and precision that forward observers need,” said Bob Gough, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman. “Combined with network connectivity, these capabilities will enable more informed and rapid targeting decisions.”

The systems developed under the second phase of the NGHTS program are designed to replace three legacy systems, incorporating their separate target location, laser spot imaging and laser target designation capabilities into a single, lightweight system.

Northrop Grumman has delivered more than 20,000 man-portable target location and designation systems to the Department of Defense.

Currently, the Marine Corps uses four legacy systems: the Portable Lightweight Designator Rangefinder, Joint Terminal Attack Controller, Laser Target Designator and Thermal Laser Spot Imager. The intent is for NGHTS to replace all four systems.