One of the biggest U.S. defense contractors, Raytheon company has released some promo images that showed newest Russian T-14 Armata tanks as a ‘targets’.

These images divulge new details about the Pentagon is looking for a few ways to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence.

AI presents several potential advantages over one-size-fits-all methods such as uploading training materials online or focusing on rote memorization. With AI technology, training can adapt more readily to individual learners. An AI-based adaptive learning experience will recognize the individual learner’s strengths and weaknesses, and provide the material best suited for that soldier.

AI can make high-consequence training and mission rehearsals far less dangerous and less expensive than traditional force-on-force or live-fire training. It can also cut the time needed to develop new training scenarios.

Raytheon has already inserted artificial intelligence into current training programs, including the U.S. Army Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany.

Photos posted on Twitter on Sep. 5 also appear to show as two Kremlin’s new Armata tanks with the caption ‘target’.

The T-14 Armata is a next-generation Russian main battle tank based on the Armata Universal Combat Platform—the first series-produced next-generation tank. The Russian Army initially planned to acquire 2,300 T-14s between 2015 and 2020, but currently, the acquisition program has been suspended.

Nonetheless, concerns about the threat posed by the T-14 Armata tanks are, without question, remained for one of the U.S. military leaders priorities.

See how the U.S. Department of Defense is looking for a few, good ways to harness the power of #ArtificialIntelligence. https://t.co/WnmjD23ceR #AI #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/lxBunKBObm — Raytheon (@Raytheon) September 5, 2019