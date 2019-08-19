The U.S. Embassy in Beirut said Monday that the United States delivered a large-scale batch of new armored vehicles and weapons to the Lebanese military.

“The United States Government delivered 150 new armored vehicles, weapons, radios, spare parts, and other equipment to the Lebanese Armed Forces on August 14 and 17,” the embassy said.

A statement from the U.S. embassy in Beirut said these two shipments, valued at nearly $60 million, are a part of our ongoing, long-term commitment to Lebanon’s security.

This year, The U.S provided the Lebanese Army with 5 million rounds of ammunition in addition to night vision devices, radios, two M88A2 Hercules recovery vehicles, and other equipment.

The U.S has since 2006 provided over $2 billion in assistance to Lebanon’s army.

Lebanon has a weak government and a number of countries support its armed forces as a bulwark against destabilization in a country where around a quarter of the population are Syrian refugees.