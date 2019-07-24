The U.S. Army’s next-generation rifle and machine gun will be fitted with cutting-edge fire control technologies, including digital weapon camera and Artificial Intelligence.

The Next Generation Squad Weapon expected to be equipped with a rifle mounted advanced fire control optic system, according to new data from the Joint Service Small Arms Program. The new weapon system will combine the firepower and effective range of a machine gun with the precision and ergonomics of a rifle, yielding capability improvements in accuracy, range and lethality.

The weapon will be lightweight, fire lightweight ammunition and have reduced acoustic and flash signature.

According to a June report from the Joint Service Small Arms Program, new Army’s rifle will employ Artificial Intelligence algorithms for threat recognition and prioritization.

In addition, a new weapon system will be fitted new systems capable of providing вigitally Enhanced Aiming when paired with aim augmentation capable weapon platform (steerable barrel, electronic trigger, etc.), automated target recognition and direct view primary optic with augmented reality overlay.

Also noted that NGSW will be compatible with legacy optics and night vision devices and will integrate with improved, more capable accessories and enablers as they develop.

According to Military.com, NGSW is an effort to design a new infantry rifle or carbine to replace the M4A1 carbine and a new squad automatic weapon to replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon.