A group of U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade actively used their newest airborne tactical vehicles, called the Army Ground Mobilty Vehicle (AGMV), during exercises in Croatia.

According to a news release, the U.S. Army Europe, allies and partnered armed forces are developing the readiness and interoperability of their troops through exercise Immediate Response 19, from May 10 through June 7, 2019, in various locations throughout Croatia, Slovenia and Hungary. IR 19 events include air assaults, medical training and the establishment and integration of a multinational battalion with forces from several nations.

During the combined training, the U.S. Army engaged new light-weight combat vehicles as part of Immediate Response 19 at Udbina Airbase, Croatia.

“This light-weight combat vehicle is meant to be air-dropped into combat,” said Sgt. Matthew Holtz, a medic with Attack Company. “It can hold nine passengers, roughly a squad-sized element.”

“Just another toy to get us to the fight,” said 1st Sgt. Jeremy Lemma, Attack Company first sergeant. “With this vehicle, a Soldier can get to the fight and still have plenty of energy.”

The Army Ground Mobility Vehicle (AGMV), the lightest of the Flyer Family of tactical vehicles developed by General Dynamics, carries an infantry squad of nine Soldiers and is capable of internal transport in a Ch-47 and externally by a UH-60 helicopter.

The AGMV configuration carries an airborne infantry squad with a payload capability of over 5,000 pounds. The AGMV’s open design provides the ability to readily modify the vehicle to accept already developed kit configurations such as remote and manned turrets, armor and arctic kits.

“I really like not walking everywhere, because you’d have to walk at least five or six clicks to reach each objective,” said Holtz. A common theme he has seen in rotational exercises is the amount of walking. According to Holtz, this vehicle “changes the game for him and his company.”

The AGMVs will be rotated between the three companies of 1st Bn so more Soldiers get to experience this new technology Interoperability within a multinational training exercise is not only about working together through combat training, but also through technology and equipment.

The use of MILES gear and the new AGMV helps increase readiness within U.S., allied and partnered armed forces.