The U.S. Army will spend $5.1 Billion for a new single interoperable tactical network, also called the Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II).

The Department of Defense said that U.S. Army awards $5 billion for GTACS II to various defense companies. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 5, 2030.

The new GTACS II contract vehicle will allow multiple companies to compete for up to $5.1 billion over a ten year period to support the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T) and Project Manager Tactical Network (PM Tactical Network).

GTACS II covers information technology services and hardware to support the tactical communications network development for soldiers.

It also includes software and hardware engineering, programme management and analysis, systems engineering and supply chain management.

The U.S. Army seeks to rapidly develop technology to support networked battle command solutions. GTACS II will support the funding and is expected to run through January 5, 2030 with a five-year base period and a five-year option period. This contract vehicle may be used by other agencies and organizations in support of their missions.