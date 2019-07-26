The U.S. Army aims to receive next-generation of remote weapons stations eqquiped with an Automated Targeting System, according to new data from the Joint Service Small Arms Program.

The Army seeks to use cutting-edge technology, something you might even see in a video game, to enhance the mission effectiveness of existing Remote Weapons Stations (RCW) with an Automated Targeting System.

According to a recent report from the Joint Service Small Arms Program (JSSAP), the new sensor system will perform real-time target detection, identification, and tracking through computer vision and increase the accuracy.

The active target detection component actively searches the field of view for known target profiles and highlights them for instant evaluation by the shooter.

In addition to increases hit probability, the new RCW with an Automated Targeting System will provide success on the battlefield in the first strike. Due to the automatic algorithms for identifying and tracking targets, the new system will hit the potential target faster and more accurately, thereby reducing the likelihood of returned fire. Soldiers would be able to instantaneously detect targets through computer vision technology to increase in survivability.

According to JSSAP’s report, the contract award and kickoff meeting of automated Targeting System technology expected at 3rd quarter in the fiscal year 2019.