Raytheon, one of the world’s largest defense contractors, has announced on Wednesday that company will deliver additional tube-launched, optically tracked, wireless-guided missiles for the TOW weapon system under a$101 millionU.S. Army contract announced by the U.S. Department of Defense onMay 10, 2019.

The weapon system transitioned to wireless guidance in 2010 and is being produced for the Army, U.S. Marines and international customers, according to a news release put out by Raytheon.

The TOW system consists of two pieces: the tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided TOW missile, and the Improved Targeting Acquisition System that enables the missile to acquire and lock on to a target. It is capable of destroying an armored target from up to 3,750 meters away.

With both day and night capabilities, it can be a combat multiplier for a unit facing armored threats or lacking aerial support.

The company’s website said the TOW weapon system, with the multi-mission TOW 2A, TOW 2B Aero and TOW Bunker Buster missiles, is a long-range, heavy assault-precision anti-armor, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon system used throughout the world.

“TOW gives soldiers the upper hand in battle,” said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “The system easily defeats opponents at long range in main battle tanks, fortified bunkers or moving armored vehicles.”

The TOW missile will remain in the Army’s inventory until at least 2034. Raytheon has delivered over 700,000 TOW weapon systems to U.S. and allied forces.