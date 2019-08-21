The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that Boeing, one of the world’s largest aerospace contractors, has received a $154,8 million contract modification to procure new-build Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.

The AH-64 Apache is the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopter and is used by the U.S. Army and a growing number of international defense forces. Boeing has delivered more than 2,100 Apaches to customers around the world since the aircraft entered production.

Boeing builds the Apache attack helicopters in Mesa, Ariz.

The AH-64E is a modernised version of the AH-64D. The army is upgrading its attack helicopters to the “E” variant as part of its effort to sustain the Apache fleet through the year 2040.

According to www.flightglobal.com, the latest Apache variant includes the ability of the aircrew to control the flight path and the payload of an unmanned air vehicle, typically Textron Systems’ RQ-7B Shadow or General Atomic Aeronautical Systems’ MQ-1C Gray Eagle.

The AH-64E Apache helicopter is designed to increase power margins, reliability and lethality to ensure the Apache is a viable combat fighting force in large scale combat operations.

The “E” variant of the Apache is considered the bridging strategy to the Army’s Future Vertical Lift program.