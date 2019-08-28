The U.S. Army is planning to award a five-year contract for the acquisition of heavy vehicles protection kits, according to a notice posted to the U.S. government’s main contracting website this week.

According to a notice, U.S. Army Contracting Command – Warren (ACC-WRN) has announced of an upcoming solicitation for a five year Firm-Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the acquisition of Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) Protection Kits and ancillary 20 foot Tricon International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Containers.

The contract will include FHTV Protection Kit variants as follows:

Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) A4 Long Term Armor Strategy (LTAS) Armor B-Kit, NSN 2540-01-552-6333

Palletized Load System (PLS) A1 LTAS Armor B-Kit, NSN 2590-01-608-8184

M915A5 LTAS Armor B-Kit, NSN 2540-01-592-0557

HEMTT Tanker Armor Module (TAM), NSN 2540-01-542-0885

HEMTTA4/PLSA1 Underbody Armor Kit, NSN 2540-01-591-9452

The Protection Kits is designed to safeguard the vehicles from ‘small arms and armour piercing rounds.

The vehicles with new kits can carry out a wide range of missions, in addition to supporting combat missions, relief efforts and logistics and supply operations.