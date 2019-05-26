On May 23, the U.S. Army Contracting Command posted a notice on the U.S. government’s main contracting website, asking for information from contractors about their ability to produce and delivery Non-NATO commercial ammunition.

According to recently notice, the U.S. Army looks to acquire special ammunition for use with Russian-made assault rifles, pistols, sniper rifles and machine guns.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command, on behalf of the Office of the Project Manager, Maneuver Ammunition Systems (OPM-MAS), is issuing a market survey to identify technically and financially capable sources for supplying and delivering multiple variants of Special Ammunition & Weapon Systems (SAWS) and Non NATO commercial ammunition from around the world for delivery to OCONUS locations.

According to general specification from the notice, the U.S. Army looks to buy small-caliber ammunition for use with Makarov and Tokarev pistols, AK-47 assault rifles, PKM and YaKB / DshKM machine guns, SVD Dragunov sniper rifles.

Also noted that an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award production contract utilizing Full & Open Competition (F&OC) provisions, for the period of Fiscal Year (FY) 21 – FY26 is contemplated for this acquisition.