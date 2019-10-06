Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division testing and giving feedback on a new Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars, according to a recent U.S. Army news release.

The Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) provides the U.S. Army’s close combat forces with the capability to observe and maneuver in all weather conditions, through obscurants, during limited visibility, and under all lighting conditions.

Providing Soldiers with enhanced situational awareness and lethality are essential in enabling combat overmatch. Soldier feedback being incorporated into the ENVG-B product helps the Army integrate the current needs of Soldiers with the Army’s future multi-domain battlefield.

The ENVG-B uses white phosphorous tubes that offer significant improvements over the current night-vision goggles. Soldiers will no longer see the green tint of the current night vision goggles, which uses green phosphorous tubes.

The binocular system also provides more depth perception than the traditional monocular sight. Also, higher resolution, white phosphor tubes instead of the traditional green providing better contrast.

The ENVG-B increases the Warfighter’s lethality, mobility, and situational awareness through augmented reality aspects from the Nett Warrior display.

Furthermore, wireless interconnectivity with the Family of Weapon Sight-Individual, (FWS-I) displaying the weapon site reticule in the ENVG-B allowing Soldiers to accurately engage without shouldering the weapon.

This system signifies an evolution in technology that stems from innovative and collaborative efforts between Program Executive Office Soldier (PEO Soldier), Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team (SL-CFT), and Army Futures Command (AFC). Additionally, it successfully demonstrates the rapid prototyping process to meet the Army’s modernization priorities and is the first program to deliver an Army Futures Command capability set.