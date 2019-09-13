The U.S. Army conducted a test of the newest Nemo mortar system manufactured by the Finnish Patria company.

The live-fire demonstration, which took place at Fort Benning Red Cloud Range on Sept. 11, was held during Fort Benning Expo that features exhibits from Industry Contractors supporting the mission of the U.S. Army and the programs at Fort Benning. Its goal is to provide specialized and refresher training, tactical information exchange, networking, and education.

The Patria’s officials said that Nemo mortar system showed excellent results and successfully demonstrated capability in rapid engagement, direct fire and Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI).

Patria Nemo is a turreted, remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system. It is an indirect fire support system, but due to its direct fire capability, it can also be used for self-defense. Patria Nemo can also fire Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) fire missions where upto 5 grenades are hitting the target simultaneously.

Turret and armoured chassis protect the crew against ballistic, mine and IED threats and battlefield contaminants within the protection level of the platform vehicle. The light and the compact turret is easily installable on light, tracked chassis or wheeled armoured vehicles in the 6×6/8×8 class.

Patria develops, markets and manufactures turreted mortar systems. Core product is Patria Nemo mortar system and its life cycle support services. Patria has decades of experience in developing and producing large caliber weapon systems.