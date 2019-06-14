The defense arm of Oshkosh Corp. has received a Pentagon order for re-baselining the current production configuration and the procurement of capability enhancements to Government Furnished M1070A1 combat heavy equipment transporters.

Oshkosh Defense has received a $17,3 million hybrid contract for M1070A1 combat heavy equipment transporters.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020.

The M1070A1 HET is an all-terrain vehicle and can operate in remote locations enabling soldiers to transport heavy military vehicles including the 70-ton M1A1 Abrams battle tanks.

Development of this tractor truck began in 2008. It is an improved version of the previous U.S. Army M1070.

According to military-today.com, the M1070A1 has an integral armored cab. It accommodates driver, co-driver and four passengers. It accommodates the crew of the main battle tank, or other combat vehicle, that the M1070A1 transports on a trailer. The rear seat for four passenger can be transformed into a sleeper bunk for two. Protection level of the cab can be tailored depending on the threat and mission requirements.

The M1070A1 is powered by an 18.1-liter Caterpillar C18 turbocharged diesel engine, developing 700 hp. The original M1070 heavy equipment transporter has significantly less powerful engine, that develops 500 hp. This prime mover has an 8×8 configuration.