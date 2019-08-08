Northrop Grumman Corporation was selected to develop the U.S. Army ‘s next-generation tactical radar antenna.

The Re-scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar (RAPTR) will be composed of small radar building blocks to allow the antenna to be scaled to fit a wide range of mission and platform requirements, according to a news release put out by Northrop Grumman.

RAPTR will improve upon the precision and range of the previous, combat-proven Northrop Grumman tactical radar family to provide a greater level of situational understanding to warfighters. The system will operate in multiple radar modes, including Synthetic Aperture Radar and Ground Moving Target Indicator, to provide a comprehensive operating picture.

“RAPTR’s building block architecture allows us to scale the antenna up or down to suit a wide range of platforms and missions, so it is well suited to the demands of today’s multi-domain battlespace,” said Brent Toland, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman.

The system will take advantage of common building blocks, allowing for rapid, cost-effective production for a variety of applications.