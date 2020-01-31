The U.S. Army awarded American rocket and missile propulsion manufacturer, Aerojet Rocketdyne, with a $76,8 million contract modification to support of Stinger missile system.

The “fire-and-forget” Stinger missile employs a passive infrared seeker to home in on its airborne target. The Stinger missile is launched by a small launch motor that pushes it a safe distance from the operator before engaging the main flight motor, both solid propellant rocket motors provided by Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne of Camden has been awarded a modification (P00005) to contract W31P4Q-18-D-0027 for the procurement of Stinger flight motors. The Department of Defense said Aerojet Rocketdyne’s bid was the only one solicited and received.

Raytheon builds the Stinger missile system, and Aerojet Rocketdyne is the flight motor subcontractor. The estimated completion date is Sept. 30, 2021. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.