The U.S. Army has announced that Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, successfully completed their border crossing during Saber Guardian 2019 traveling from Várpalota, Hungary to Cincu, Romania, June 15, 2019.

According to a news release put out by 2d Cavalry Regiment, Saber Guardian 2019 is an exercise co-led by the Romanian Land Forces and U.S. Army Europe as part of the summer 2019 series of exercises to improve the integration of multinational combat forces; support from host nations fosters longstanding partnerships with our NATO allies, Hungary and Romania.

“I am the chalk leader of the movement from Germany all the way through Hungary and Romania,” said 1st Lt. Connor Meyer, infantry officer and platoon leader, Apache Troop, 1/2CR. “I make sure we link in with the personnel that we need to link in with, make sure we make the right route and make the right turns.”

Serving as the movement’s chalk leader was not the only mission for Meyer.

“I am in charge of a platoon, and I listen to my troop commander and guide my platoon towards the mission,” said Meyer. “For us to complete our mission, I make sure my platoon conducts the attack or defense.”

SG19 would be Meyer’s first tactical road march across countries.

“It takes a lot of, especially when we’re back in Germany, making sure you got all of the personnel, all of the vehicles; because whenever you get to the border, they’re checking everything to make sure you have everything squared away,” explained Meyer.

“We usually stage in Germany at Rose Barracks about a day before we actually have to head out. We stage out there in the giant field with all of our vehicles, and we check to make sure that all of our vehicles are good to go, everything is tied down and all the personnel are there and accounted for. The next day, we come in about five hours early, make sure all of the radios are working, make sure everything is up and ready [and] all of the vehicles are good.”

The role of the chalk leader also ensures that the appropriate number of vehicles are leaving during each movement and are broken down to avoid traffic jams and to address maintenance issues along the way according to Meyer.

With Meyer at the helm for next week’s mission, the War Eagles will conduct a squadron defense field training exercise with the Romanian Land Forces.

“I look forward to seeing how my Soldiers work together,” said Meyer. “This is going to be my first squadron defense that I have ever done as a platoon leader, so I’m excited to see how my Soldiers interact with each other and keep each other motivated in order to really complete our mission.”

The SG19 exercise allowed for U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Romania Land Forces to come together and establish a positive reception from the host nation’s locals.

“There are Romanian Forces right now pretty much securing the perimeter for us,” said Meyer.

“It’s kind of cool as we’re going through Romania and Hungary. There are like people waiving to us and giving us thumbs up, so Romania and Hungary have really given us a good welcome as we’ve come into their countries.”