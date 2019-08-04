U.S. Army Soldiers conducted testing for the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.

Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducted testing for the EIB, a coveted award and symbol of tradition for U.S. Soldiers who accept the difficult and sometimes thankless job of infantrymen.

Established in 1944, the EIB is an award designed to build and maintain esprit de corps within U.S. infantry units as well as recognize infantrymen and Special Forces Soldiers who have demonstrated the discipline and mastery of skills critical to being an infantry Soldier.

The EIB test measures a Soldier’s physical fitness and ability to perform to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical Infantry skills.

The badge can be awarded to Soldiers who hold an infantry or a Special Forces military occupational specialty (MOS), with the exception of Special Forces medical sergeant, and who meet all the physical and administrative requirements and can complete the qualification process.