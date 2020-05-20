Finnish aerospace and defense Patria Group has confirmed that the U.S. Army is showing interest in its modern turreted 120 mm mortar weapon system.

As noted by the company, U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Patria to determine feasibility of incorporating a turreted, breech-loaded 120 mm mortar weapon system in U.S. mortar carriers.

Furthermore, in September 2019, the U.S. Army already conducted a test of the newest Nemo mortar system manufactured by the Finnish Patria company.

The live-fire demonstration, which took place at Fort Benning Red Cloud Range on Sept. 11, was held during Fort Benning Expo that features exhibits from Industry Contractors supporting the mission of the U.S. Army and the programs at Fort Benning. Its goal is to provide specialized and refresher training, tactical information exchange, networking, and education.

The Patria’s officials said that Nemo mortar system showed excellent results and successfully demonstrated capability in rapid engagement, direct fire and Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI).

The new agreement is continuation of U.S. Army’s effort to provide Armored and Stryker Brigade Combat Teams with rapid, precise indirect and direct fire capability where the operating crew is well protected, and their physical burden is significantly reduced. In late 2018 the Army published a market survey to identify capable sources to develop and produce the 120 mm Mortar Future Indirect Fire Turret (FIFT). Patria answered the market survey based on Patria Nemo mortar system.

Patria Nemo is a turreted, remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system with both direct and indirect fire capability and can execute up to 6 grenade multiple rounds simultaneous impact fire missions. In addition to being highly protected, Patria Nemo is light, compact and easily installable on light, tracked chassis, wheeled armored vehicles or navy vessels.

“The agreement between the U.S Army and Patria exemplifies the capability leap that modern turreted mortar systems can introduce to armed forces and illustrates Patria’s leading role in this technology area. It is also logical continuation to the cooperation between Patria and the U.S. Government that began with Patria Nemo sales to a third country through a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program”, says Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land Business Unit.