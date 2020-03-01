The U.S. Army has released the request for proposals for new Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) to equip light infantry brigades with an ultra-lightweight vehicle.

As a result of solicitation, the Government intends to award a three-year requirements type contract, with five option years. The contract will consist of Firm Fixed Price (FFP), FFP Level of Effort, and Time & Material Contract Line Item Numbers identified at the Delivery or Task Order level. This action will be competed amongst those contractors who successfully complete the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) task assignment under W15QKN-17-9-1025 and deliver an ISV.

The anticipated award date: June 2020.

According to a Feb. 26 request for proposals released on the U.S. government’s main contracting website, the Army plans to acquire approximately 1,070 ISVs beginning as soon as 2020.

The ISV will provide enhanced tactical mobility for an Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) to move quickly around the battlefield, including the ability to execute medium distance insertion operations, providing commanders greater freedom of movement and freedom of action. Key IBCT requirements include the ability to carry nine Soldiers with equipment and supplies to sustain combat operations over operationally relevant terrain and the ability to be sling load air transportable.

The ISV must be light enough to be sling-loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and versatile enough to carry soldiers and all of their gear at highway speeds on pavement and off-road under extreme conditions.