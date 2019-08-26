The U.S. Army has chosen two vendors to build prototypes for the Infantry Squad Vehicle competition to find a new lightweight air-droppable platform.

Two defense contractors, Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) in collaboration with Polaris and Oshkosh Defense along with teammate, Flyer Defense LLC, have been awarded a contract to develop the new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) intended to provide 9-member squads.

The ISV is a lightweight expeditionary all-terrain vehicle with enhanced mobility that can carry up to nine troops and associated combat equipment.

Under the award, two defense contractors will deliver four prototype ISVs in support of government testing and evaluation.

“The ISV program is critical in providing infantry troops with an agile means to get to and through the battlefield as quickly and capably as possible,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs at Oshkosh Defense. “The ISV platform will also significantly lighten the load for infantry troops, who regularly each carry over 100 pounds of gear on foot,” continued Mansfield.

The Oshkosh/Flyer-designed ISV is the latest in Flyer’s family of lightweight, advanced tactical vehicles and can carry a squad of up to nine troops with a payload capacity of 5,000 lbs. The ISV shares a 95 percent commonality with two of Flyer’s previously fielded and mission proven vehicles; the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) GMV 1.1 and the U.S Army A-GMV, which currently serves as the Army’s interim ISV solution.

“We are extremely pleased to move forward with the next step in our bid for the ISV program,” said Flyer CEO, Oded Nechushtan. “We are confident in the vehicle’s operational capabilities and its ability to meet, if not exceed, all of the Army’s requirements.”

As to SAIC/Polaris, they offer an improved vehicle based on the DAGOR, largest of the Polaris family of military vehicles.

DAGOR has been certified for internal and external air-transport to get that mobility and payload where it needs to be quickly. Versatile payload, certified air transport and uncompromising mobility is balanced by an easy to maintain commercial off the shelf design. DAGOR is tested, proven and fielded with the U.S. Army, U.S. special forces and allies.

The Infantry Squad Vehicle production contract award is expected to take place in the Spring of 2020. In total, the U.S. Army plans to procure 651 vehicles and associated hardware and services between fiscal years 2020 and 2024.