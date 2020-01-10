U.S. small arms manufacturer SIG SAUER has announced that the company was selected by the U.S. Army Contracting Command for a $10 million firm-fixed priced contract to manufacture the MK 248 MOD 1 and MOD 0 .300 Win Mag ammunition for use in U.S. Military sniper platforms.

Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc. began, “This award by the U.S. Army is validation of our state-of-the-art manufacturing that has resulted in the highest quality, and most precise, ammunition delivering on target accuracy for snipers in the field.”

The U.S. Military sniper.300 Win Mag ammunition will be manufactured at the state-of-the-art SIG SAUER ammunition manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

“This is a very exciting development for SIG SAUER, and for the rapidly growing SIG SAUER ammunition division, and we are honored to be recognized by the U.S. Army,” concluded Cohen.

The .300 Winchester Magnum, originally designed by the Winchester Repeating Arms Company, is a belted, bottlenecked magnum rifle cartridge, which is widely used by the US military and law enforcement departments for long-range sniping and marksmanship.

The .300 Winchester is extremely versatile and has been adopted by a wide range of users including hunters, target shooters, military units, and law enforcement departments.

According to several media reports, current Army ‘s platforms chambered for the round include the M2010 ESR, the AICS/Remington Mk.13, and the new Mk 21 Precision Sniper Rifle (MSR).

The U.S. Army also acquiring and other SIG SAUER products, includes MCX rifles, MPX sub-guns, 716G2 rifles, SP2022 pistols, TANGO6 series riflescopes, suppressors, and various SIG Sauer accessories.