The U.S. Army has selected Raytheon to build next generation, 360-degree capable radar for its Patriot air and missile defense system.

Raytheon will receive more than $384 million to deliver six production representative units of the advanced Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) radar under an Other Transactional Authority U.S. Army agreement.

LTAMDS is a new radar that will ultimately replace the current U.S. Army’s Patriot radars. It will operate on the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense network.

“Our clean-sheet approach to LTAMDS reinforces Raytheon’s position as the world’s premier air and missile defense radar capability provider,” saidRalph Acaba, President of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. “Patriot is the world’s leading, combat-proven air and missile defense system, and 17 nations have procured 240 radars from Raytheon. With the U.S. Army’s approval, these Patriot partners will have the opportunity to add Active Electronic Scanned Array, 360-degree capability to their inventory, extending the life of their systems for many decades.”

Raytheon’s winning LTAMDS solution is a 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride, a substance that strengthens the radar signal and enhances its sensitivity. Over the past two decades, Raytheon has invested significantly in AESA GaN technology and advanced manufacturing capability, positioning the company as the global leader in advanced GaN technology and product development.

“For decades, we have invested in radar technology to address our customer’s most pressing needs. As a result, we’ve developed the ability and capacity to provide the Army an advanced capability on an accelerated timeline,” saidTom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense for Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. “Our in-house advanced manufacturing capability and strong supplier network will enable us to meet the Army’s urgent material release requirement.”

Raytheon has unveiled for the first time the next generation missile warning radar system at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA).