The Army Contracting Command is seeking information from industry on possible manufacture, inspect and delivery of advanced lightweight 6.8mm ammunition to use with Army’s next standard-issue rifle, according to a request for information released on Jul 08.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command-New Jersey, on behalf of Combat Capability Development Command (CCDC) Armaments Center, Picatinny Arsenal, NJ has released a draft request for proposals for contractors interested in 6.8mm projectiles, projectile components, and tooling for testing components. Purpose of this sources sought is to identify vendors with the ability to manufacture, using standard and alternate processes, experimental projectile components, assemble components into projectiles, and cut tooling for testing processes.

Sources familiar with the matter say the new 6.8mm round promises to have better range, improved accuracy at longer distances, and greater armor penetration capability over the existing 5.56x45mm ammunition the service uses now.

In a notice posted on the Federal website last week, the U.S. Army Contracting Command said that the Government anticipates making a twelve to fifteen-month contract award. The estimated quantity to be 50,000 – 100,000.

The 6.8mm Projectiles, projectile components, and tooling for testing components shall be produced and accepted to Government provided detailed government drawings.

Initial source proposals, capabilities, cost, and schedule estimates may be based upon specifications for M855A1 projectiles and components, reamers for barrel blanks, and grinding of tungsten carbide.

According to recently notice, Vendor must demonstrate the ability to manufacture metal injection molded and machine 6.8mm projectile components, components into completed projectiles, design and manufacture custom tooling, and cut/grind heavy metals such as tungsten carbide as well as build custom fabrication processes for any non-standard but similar Government designs.