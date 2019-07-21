The U.S. Army Contracting Command New Jersey (ACC-NJ) on behalf of the U.S. Army Project Manager Close Combat systems (PM CCS) is seeking information from industry to identify potential sources having an interest and industry technologies available to support and provide the M72-series Light Assault Weapon (LAW) portable one-shot 66-mm unguided anti-tank weapon and its variants.

In a Jul 19 sources-sought notice, the Army Contracting Command announced it is conducting market research to fund information from industry for production program supporting Army and Marine Corps ammunition stockpile requirements for M72 LAW and its variants, the M72AS Sub-caliber Trainer Launcher, the M72AS Sub-caliber Trainer Rocket, and the Components for Shoulder Launched Munitions Training Systems (SLM).

The period of performance of this requirement is expected to be 5 years and will result in a Firm Fixed Price Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract.

According to notice, the Army Contracting Command requires:

M72A7 LAW with Graze Fuze Function and Night Vision Device (NVD) Mount. The M72A7 LAW utilizes a shaped charge warhead, is used against light armored targets and can only be fired in the open field environment. M72E8 LAW Fire from Enclosure and NVD Mount. The M72E8 LAW utilizes a shaped charge warhead with base detonating fuze, is used against light armored targets and can be fired from within an enclosure. M72A9 LAW Anti-Structure Munition and NVD Mount. The M72A9 LAW has the capability to penetrate brick, adobe, concrete block, and urban terrain walls, doors and windows in most common Military Operations and can only be fired in the open field environment. M72E10 LAW Fire from Enclosure Anti-Structure Munition and NVD Mount. The M72E10 LAW contains an enhanced explosives warhead with base detonating fuze, has the capability to penetrate brick, adobe, concrete block, and urban terrain walls and can be fired from within an enclosure. M72AS Trainer Launchers. The M72AS trainer launcher is the training system for the M72 weapon system. M72AS 21mm Subcaliber Training Rockets. The 21mm Training rocket is the ammunition for the M72AS training system M72AS 21mm Subcaliber Inert Trainer. The Inert Training rocket is a classroom tool for the M72AS training system. Components for Shoulder Launched Munitions Training Systems (various)

The M72 LAW is a portable one-shot 66-mm unguided anti-tank weapon that is issued as a round of ammunition.

In early 1963, the M72 LAW was adopted by the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps as their primary individual infantry anti-tank weapon, replacing the M31 HEAT rifle grenade and the M20A1 “Super Bazooka” in the U.S. Army. It was subsequently adopted by the U.S. Air Force to serve in an anti-emplacement/anti-armor role in Air Base Defense duties.