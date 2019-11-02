The U.S. Army Contracting Command is seeking potential sources to supply various weapon systems, including M24 sniper rifles, according to a Federal Business Opportunities notice published on Friday.

The Army Contracting Command – New Jersey (ACC-NJ) on behalf of the Combat Capabilities Development Command – Armaments Center (CCDC-AC) and Product Manager Crew Served Weapons (PMCSW) and several other program offices are seeking specific firearm systems that consist M24 sniper systems, M24A2 Sniper Weapon System, M24A3 Sniper Weapon System.

The M24 Sniper Weapon System (SWS) is the military and police version of the Remington Model 700 rifle, M24 being the model name assigned by the United States Army after adoption as their standard sniper rifle in 1988.

On Nov. 1, the Army posted a notice on the U.S. government’s main contracting website, states that the M24 Sniper Rifle is an internal magazine feed, bolt action sniper rifle system chambered for the 7.62×51mm NATO cartridge. The M24 Sniper Rifle utilizes the “long action” bolt version of the Remington 700 receiver. The “long action” allows the rifle to be re-configured for dimensionally larger cartridges up to 3.340 inches (84.84 mm) in overall length. The stock is made of a composite of Kevlar, graphite and fiberglass bound together with epoxy resins, and features an aluminum bedding block and adjustable butt plate.

As to M24A2 Sniper Rifle, this is a bolt action rifle chambered in 7.62x51mm. It is fed from a detachable box magazine. The M24A2 Sniper Rifle utilizes the “long action” bolt version of the Remington 700 receiver. The A2 model features top-mounted and adjustable side-mounted Picatinny rails (advertised by Remington as “MARS”, or Modular Accessory Rail System), barrel modifications designed to accommodate a sound suppressor, and an improved H-S Precision PST-026 stock with adjustable cheek height and length of pull.

The M24A3 Sniper Rifle is a bolt action rifle chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum. It is fed from a detachable box magazine. The M24A3 Sniper Rifle utilizes the “long action” bolt version of the Remington 700 receiver. The rifle’s action is housed in an Accuracy International Chassis. The A3 model features top-mounted and adjustable side-mounted Picatinny rails (advertised by Remington as “MARS”, or Modular Accessory Rail System). The barrel is modified for an AAC muzzle brake.