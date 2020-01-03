As reported by the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center, military scientists have demonstrated a power and data rail for the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Center is developing a centralized power source for targeting technologies on the weapon, which currently requires separate batteries for scopes, range finders and thermal sights.

The new weapon will have increased capabilities and as a result will require more power than the current baseline system. A power and data rail will enable Soldiers to power any weapon-mounted device, similar to a cellphone charging pad. Electricity will run along the rail and enable power to go to standardized contacts, eliminating the need for Soldiers to manage or carry multiple power sources.

