Thousands of military members are supporting and participating in the exercise at Fort McCoy’s military training installation during the Combat Support Training Exercise.

Fort McCoy is a United States Army installation on 60,000 acres (24,000 ha) between Sparta and Tomah, Wisconsin, in Monroe County. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

The current cycle of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) includes 3,600 Soldiers, and it is the premiere exercise for Army Reserve Soldiers and units to train in a tactical environment for pre-mobilization readiness to sustain their lethality and functional capabilities.

The CSTX war games are showing the world that the U.S. Army Reserve is ready and relevant for the next war.

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command had personally been present during Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2019.

During CSTX, Lt. Gen. visited troops and observe training.

Luckey frequently travels across the country to see Soldiers in the field environment to speak with them about the importance of readiness, both in their military careers but also in their family and personal lives.