The U.S. Army is actively conducting driver training as part of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) operator course.

Multiple units on Fort McCoy continues to introduce the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle by teaching them the basic operations of one of the Army’s newest ground vehicles.

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.

JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.

JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019.

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.