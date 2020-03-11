U.S. European Command (EUCOM) has announced that after careful review of the ongoing Defender-Europe 20 exercise activities and in light of the current Coronavirus outbreak, it was made decision top modify the exercise by reducing the number of U.S. participants.

Activities associated with the exercise will be adjusted accordingly and we’ll work closely with Allies and partners to meet our highest priority training objectives.

“The health protection of our force, and that of our Allies and partners, is a top concern. We take the Coronavirus outbreak seriously and are confident that by making this important decision we’ll continue to do our part to prevent the further spread of the virus, while still maximizing our efforts to advance our alliances and partnerships and enhancing our comprehensive readiness to address any crisis or contingency,” said in a statement.

Defender-Europe 20 is the deployment of a division-sized, combat-credible force from the United States to Europe, the drawing of APS-2, and the movement of personnel and equipment across the theater to various training areas.

During Defender-Europe 20, the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to Europe for an exercise in the last 25 years, units will draw a total of 13,000 pieces of equipment from four APS-2 sites in Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.