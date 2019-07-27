Two companies that specialize in aiming systems will compete for a nearly $48,8 million order to deliver modern mounted machine gun optic for machine gunners firing the M240 and M2/M2A1, as well as the MK 19 grenade launcher.

“BCF Solutions Inc., and Trijicon Inc., will compete for each order of the $48,800,000 firm-fixed-price contract for mounted machine gun optic mounts on the M2 and M2A1 machine guns, the M240 family of machine guns, and the MK19 grenade launcher.,” the U.S. Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2024.

According to the current information, the U.S. Army expected to acquire new optic for its medium and heavy machine guns to enable “rapid, lethal, precision engagements in adverse conditions”, according to pre-solicitation notice for a Mounted Machine Gun Optic (MMO).

The Army’s MMO program was originally a full and open competition for a “solution that will enable warfighters to scan with both eyes open, then rapidly slew the weapon on target, and engage with a higher confidence of getting the first burst on target.”

The original intention was to offer up to three firm-fixed price, IDIQ contracts for the delivery of 35 MMO units. After developmental and user testing, the service would have ordered a maximum quantity of 11,450 units.