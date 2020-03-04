The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that Airbus Helicopters Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas, has received a new contract for procurement of 15 UH-72 Lakota helicopters.

The contract modification award from U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is worth more than $122,6 million.

Airbus builds the Lakota at its Columbus, Mississippi facility. Since the program inception in 2005, Airbus has delivered more than 412 Lakotas. The UH-72A is a twin-engine light utility helicopter used for a wide range of military operations including border patrol, MEDEVAC, troop and VIP transport, light cargo, Homeland Security.

Available in multiple configurations with the lowest cost to buy, own and operate of any U.S. military helicopter in production, the UH-72A is a key component of the Army’s Aviation Restructuring Initiative (ARI) and the primary rotary-wing trainer for the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Ala.

Lakotas have been employed extensively over the last few years, responding to wildfires in California, and Hurricanes.

A number of states across the country are partnering with local authorities using the Lakota to assist in the execution of domestic missions, highlighting the unique versatility of this aircraft and its ability to perform in joint governmental and non-governmental agency operations.