Famed gunmaker Heckler & Koch has been awarded a $33,5 million U.S. Army contract modification for new sniper rifles.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that Heckler & Koch Defense Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, was awarded a $33,5 modification to contract W15QKN-16-D-0051 for the Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper Systems and the Squad Designated Marksman Rifle.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2022.

Under terms of the award, HK Defense will produce new rifles, includes the new Army’s Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System (CSASS). The new HK rifle is a lightweight variant of the 7.62 mm G28 in use by the German Army. The HK CSASS capitalizes on the proven G28 design, meeting the Army’s requirements for accuracy, reliability, and size. Heckler & Koch will also provide spare parts, support, and training to the Army.