The director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, announced Tuesday the stationing of the newly formed 127th Cyber Battalion in Indianapolis.

After months of analysis, deliberation and planning, the Army National Guard’s newest cyber unit will be part of the Indiana Army National Guard, said Hokanson. “We are modernizing force structure that aligns with U.S. Army Cyber Command and highlights the Army National Guard as a critical component within the Total Army.”

“The Army National Guard’s role in national cybersecurity provides a larger blanket of protection against our adversaries,” said Hokanson.

The 127th is the Army National Guard’s fifth cyber battalion and falls under the 91st Cyber Brigade, headquartered in Bowling Green, Va. The 127th is composed of a headquarters element and a headquarters and headquarters company, a cyber warfare company and a cybersecurity company. It is expected to reach full operational capability by 2022, said Army Guard officials.

Army National Guard cyber battalions provide training readiness oversight to conduct cyberspace operations, network vulnerability assessments, security cooperation partnerships and FEMA support along with cyberspace support of federal requirements.

The Indiana Army National Guard was selected based on several factors, including existing cyber capabilities, partnerships with industry and academia, and the ability to recruit and retain Soldiers.

The Army Guard considered several locations, including 19 states and territories, before deciding on Indiana.