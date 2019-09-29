The U.S. Army Contracting Command will soon release its final request for soliciting and award up to two, 5-year firm fixed price – Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts for M16A4 5.56mm Rifles.

In a notice posted on the U.S. government’s main contracting website on 27 September, the Army Contracting Command announced that the Government intends to evaluate proposals and award up to two, (but not necessarily two), contracts without holding discussions with offerors for delivery of 215,000 5.56mm Rifles (maximum quantity).

Also states that a license agreement between Colt’s Manufacturing LLC and the U.S. Government requires the items procured to be manufactured in the United States Territory.

The Colt’s M16A4 Rifle is the fourth generation of the M16 series weapon system and is the world standard by which all other weapons of this class are judged.

Adopted in 1998, the M16A4 Series 5.56mm Rifle is the most prevalent combat rifle in the U.S. Army inventory. It is a gas-operated, air-cooled, shoulder-fired weapon that can be fired either in automatic three-round bursts or semi-automatic single shots. The M16A4 has a mil standard 1913 upper receiver and forward rail system with a back up iron sight. The weapon system can accommodate modern optics and accessories, as well as configurations that incorporate M203 and M320 40mm grenade launchers.

The Colt’s website said the M16A4 with a removable carrying handle and an integral rail mounting system for mounting of optics and other ancillary devices, it is the ultimate full length combat rifle in 5.56mm caliber for the 21st Century.